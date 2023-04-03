KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming job fair down in Kalamazoo is looking to fill positions across several different health care-related areas Tuesday.

MichiganWorks! has teamed up with Bronson Healthcare to hire new employees for multiple key roles no matter their background. Jobs range from security specialists and certified nursing assistants to working in the food services division.

Other open roles include:

Healthcare security specialist

Lab courier

Patient care assistant

Patient transport

Phlebotomist

Practice support assistant

Medical lab tech

Nurse

Paramedic radiology tech

Respiratory therapist

Surgical technologist

Certified nursing assistant

Emergency med tech

Medical assistant

Medical billing/coding

Pharmacy tech

Environmental service

Food service

Several representatives from Bronson Healthcare will be at the fair to discuss the positions. The jobs will mainly be in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Paw Paw and South Haven. Some will offer sign-on bonuses ranging from $500 to $20,000.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Service Center. If you are interested in attending or finding out more information, you can find that by clicking here.