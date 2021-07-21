Agent involved in Whitmer probe accused of assaulting wife

A July 2021 booking photo of Richard Trask from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent who was a key investigator of an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is accused of assaulting his wife after returning home from a party.

The Detroit News says details are in a Kalamazoo County court filing accompanying a felony charge against Richard Trask.

Police said Trask’s wife had lacerations on her head and blood on her chest, arms and hand Sunday.

Trask is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The FBI has declined to comment about Trask’s job status since he appeared in court and was released on bond Monday.

A defense lawyer has not filed an appearance in the case.