AG sues Morrow Dam operators over Kalamazoo River sediment cleanup

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo River’s sediment problems caused by repairs to the Morrow Dam two and a half years ago is now making waves in the courtroom.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources against dam operators STS Hydropower and Eagle Creek Renewable Energy.

The companies lowered the water level in 2019 to work on the Morrow Dam spillway gates. That caused sediments to wash downriver, affecting the fish population. The state had already issued environmental violations against the dam owner.

“The companies’ refusal to employ reliable forms of management for the drawdown to properly mitigate damage to the river has created significant, avoidable harms, all while STS Hydropower and Eagle Creek Renewable Energy were profiting from the use of the public’s waterways,” an EGLE spokesperson told News 8 in a statement.

The suit claims the operators violated the state’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. It is seeking civil fines and a requirement for the operators to restore and repair the damage, among other things.

State lawmakers are pleased with the action.

“We wondered if it would come to (a lawsuit) because the operator of the dam has been so basically uncooperative in this whole situation,” state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, said.

“It is long overdue,” state Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, said. “We are thrilled. It’s another tool to step forward in holding this company accountable that has frankly trashed and ruined the Kalamazoo River.”

In a statement, STS Hydropower said that it “had been in active settlement discussions with the State for more than a year. Last we heard from the State, there was no reason to believe those conversations would not continue. But almost five months after our last contact, and without any further communication from the State, the State has decided to file suit.”

The company added, “We are still open to a fair resolution – in court or otherwise – that takes into account all the circumstances and the best interest of everyone involved.”

Advocates and conservation groups, including the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council and its president Cheryl Vosburg, say the lawsuit is necessary to hold accountable those whose actions ended up destroying area wildlife habitats.

“It is a rolling tragedy,” Vosburg said. “It’s moving downstream, killing more and more habitat as it goes. It needs to be halted and taken care of.”

Vosburg also believes Georgia Pacific and International Paper — the two entities cleaning up the PCB contamination in the Kalamazoo River — might go after the dam operators in court themselves. She explained that for crews to remove the PCB, they must go through the silt and sediment caused by the dam, which might cost them a lot of money.