KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jackson man has pleaded guilty in a cold case sexual assault that dates back to 2010, according to the attorney general.

Adam Williams, now 35, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Kalamazoo County’s 9th Circuit Court, the Michigan Department of Attorney General said.

The case was investigated by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, or SAKI, which was formed in 2017 to crack cold cases. SAKI is a collaboration of the AG’s office, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office and the YWCA of Kalamazoo.

In 2010, Williams hosted a party in his dormitory at Western Michigan University. The attorney general’s office said Williams gave a 20-year-old woman alcohol until she was sick and very intoxicated. She stayed in the bathroom “in a state of physical helplessness” until everyone else had left the party, according to the attorney general. When Williams found her in the bathroom, he assaulted her, the AG’s office said.

In accepting his plea deal, Williams acknowledged he knew the victim was helpless and could not consent, according to the AG’s office. The plea deal involved agreeing to a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

The Department of Attorney General said the victim experienced physical injuries and mental anguish. She said in a statement she had “waited over 13 years for this moment.”

“Having a whole team of people believe you and fight for the justice you deserve, it brings so much healing,” the woman continued. “This gave me the chance to stand up for myself and take back my voice.”

Williams is currently in custody at the Kalamazoo County jail, the AG’s office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.