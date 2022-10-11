Some of the dogs brought to Kalamazoo after hurricanes pummeled Puerto Rico and Florida. (Oct. 11, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan.

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the charity Wings of Rescue flew 116 dogs and cats to Chicago and Kalamazoo.

“It never gets old,” said the charity’s president Ric Browde. “That’s the payoff. You see these pets and people just fall in love with each other. And you know what the outcome would’ve been had you not been there. And it just fills you to do another flight as fast as possible.”

While most of the animals were sent to PAWS Chicago, two dozen dogs landed in Kalamazoo this past Sunday. Now, they’re at SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo, nearly ready for a new owner.

The group of dogs include 2-year-old Snowflake.

Snowflake, one of the dogs brought to Kalamazoo after hurricanes pummeled Puerto Rico and Florida. (Oct. 11, 2022)

“They’re so resilient,” said Katie Timber, the executive director of SPCA of Southwest Michigan. “They’re really inspirational. Like look at this dog (Snowflake), he doesn’t have anything. He’s so sweet. he’s been through a plane ride, a hurricane, he’s lost his family at least once. And he’s just sweet as pie.”

Ten of the dogs were from a full shelter in Florida while 14 were from a full shelter in Puerto Rico, Timber said.

As the hurricanes came down, Wings of Rescue took them out of the shelters to create room for other pets that lost their families during the storms. The group hopes those dogs and cats will be reunited with their families soon.

The dogs in Kalamazoo are fixed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, flea-treated and given a behavior test. Timber said they’re all “healthy and social.”

One of the dogs brought to Kalamazoo after hurricanes pummeled Puerto Rico and Florida. (Oct. 11, 2022) Two of the dogs brought to Kalamazoo after hurricanes pummeled Puerto Rico and Florida. (Oct. 11, 2022)

“These dogs have been phenomenal,” Timber said. “They’ve really been going through some of the most traumatic, vulnerable situations. I was shocked at how behaviorally sound and sweet they are”

Timber said the vets are working hard to get all the dogs ready for adoption by this weekend.

“It’s such a privilege to be there for animals that don’t have a voice for themselves,” Timber said.

If you’re interested, Timber encouraged you to stop by the shelter and spend some time with the dogs. The shelter is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I think you’ll just fall in love,” Timber said.