KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Following several overdoses in Kalamazoo, a nonprofit will be handing out free Narcan kits Saturday.

Helping Other People Exceed thru Navigation will be handing out the supplies starting at 4 p.m. behind the North Pole Party Store, located by the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and North Street.

The kits will contain Narcan and fentanyl testing strips. There will also be a short educational sessions on how to administer Narcan.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to save lives.

“If you’re in the process of an overdose you cannot administer it yourself, because you don’t know you OD’d,” Gwendolyn Hooker, the founder of Helping Other People Succeed, said. “So it’s very important that community members, family members, friends, folks that could be around, people that would see someone in an overdosing episode to know how to use these kits and to have them readily available.”

The event comes after 18 people overdosed in the Kalamazoo-area in a 24-hour period on Thursday. Six people died, including a husband and a wife in their 50s, and two cousins.

