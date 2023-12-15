KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not too late for you to have fun while learning a few things at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

Every second Tuesday of the month the museum will host a new installment of its Adult Discovery Series. Each session will cover a new topic from outer space to prehistoric artifacts.

The experiences will all have guides and provide light refreshments. Those who attend are then encouraged to gather at the museum’s pop-up Retro Café to discuss the topics afterward.

“It’s about sharing, too,” said Lexie Kobb, the museum’s assistant director of programs. “Gather at our Retro Café, a warm and welcoming space where you can share your cherished memories with fellow participants, creating connections that bridge generations and fostering relationships with one another. The series is perfect for curious people who like meeting others.”

Each session costs $3 and you must pre-register for each session you plan to attend. The next one on Jan. 9 will cover what a comet is made out of. On Feb. 13, the session will focus on the chemistry of space.

The series will take place each month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. through March. Visit the Kalamazoo Valley Museum website for more information.