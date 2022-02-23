Activist finishes anti-gun violence crawl from Battle Creek to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 76-year-old activist has crawled 23 miles between Battle Creek and Kalamazoo with the goal of raising awareness about gun violence.

It took Bobby Holley two days to complete the crawl.

Asked how he was feeling after he reached Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, he said, “Like I’ve been in a boxing match with Muhammad Ali.”

Holley wanted to draw attention to how gun violence affects his community. He said his 13-year-old nephew, identified by other media outlets as Trent Buckner, was shot and killed in 1987. Holley said the shooter has never been caught.

“This crawl is not only for that, but for all the other unsolved murders and all the gun violence that has taken place,” Holley told News 8 before beginning his crawl Monday.

“If I walked, that wouldn’t get no attention… (Instead) I’m a person crawling, begging on his hands and knees to stop the violence,” he said.

Holley has made the crawl before but said this was the last time he would attempt it because of his age.

—News 8’s Jacqueline Francis contributed to this report.