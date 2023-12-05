KALAMAZOO, Mich., (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo bakery is closing up shop for good after generations of cakes and cookies.

“It has come time for our ovens to cool, our aprons to come off, and our doors to close for the last time on December 23,” Boonzaaijer Bakery wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The bakery, which has been located on Cork Street at South Burdick Street since 2002, originally started on South Burdick in 1961 when Karel and Maria Boonzaayer immigrated from the Netherlands in 1961. For the past 28 years, their daughter Maria and her husband, Marty Horjus, have been the owners of Boonzaaijer Bakery. Mary trained under Karel, spending early mornings and long days making cakes and pastries.

“After nearly 3 decades of early mornings, long and hard days, making countless cakes for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, funerals and all the events in between, it has come time for the boss to retire,” the post read.

The Horjus/Boonzaaijer family expressed their gratitude to customers’ loyalty and appreciation as well as their employees.