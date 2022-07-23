KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine people were shot after a party early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of several shots fired and several people being hit by gunfire at the 1300 block of N Church Street at 2:13 a.m.

When they arrived they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. KDPS said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

KDPS said that seven more victims with apparent gunshots wounds from the same location arrived at local hospitals. Their conditions are not considered life-threatening.

The nine Kalamazoo residents are said to be in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified.

KDPS said it appears that before the shooting there was a large party.

The shooting remains under investigation.