TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died Thursday after drifting off the road and hitting several trees in Texas Township, deputies say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 6300 block of West Q Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a westbound vehicle drifted across the center line, went left off the road and hit multiple trees down an embankment.

The driver, an 83-year-old man, died, according to the sheriff’s office. His name was not released Thursday.

Deputies are investigating the crash. They do not believe alcohol and speed were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.