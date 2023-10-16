KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An 81-year-old man has been charged in a child porn case, police say.

On Friday, detectives with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety conducted a search warrant on S. Westnedge Avenue near Bronson Boulevard. During the search, detectives found a “large quantity” of child porn.

KDPS said 81-year-old Michael Milton Sobel of Kalamazoo was arrested on a variety of charges.

On Monday, Sobel was charged with multiple counts of child sexually abusive activity — aggravated and using computers to commit a crime.

His bond has been set at $500,000 cash or surety.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.