KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — About 50 gallons of sewage was released from an RV in Milham Park in Kalamazoo Monday, the city said.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services went to the park, at Kilgore Road and Lovers Lane, after people complained about a strong sewage odor. Witnesses told workers they saw raw sewage released from an RV camper.

Public services staff cleaned up the sewage, which they estimated to be about 50 gallons. The area was then disinfected and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Unit was notified.

Dumping human waste in an unauthorized disposal location is against the law and harmful to human health, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services said. RV camper waste should be dumped at authorized disposal locations.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the raw sewage is advised to clean and disinfect shoes, clothes and skin.