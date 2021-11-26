5 juveniles arrested in connection to car theft

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo say they arrested several juveniles after finding them with a stolen car on Thanksgiving.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says an officer spotted the stolen car on W. Walnut Street near Locust Street in the city’s Vine neighborhood. At the same time, he saw several juveniles running away from it.

Police brought in a tracking dog and ultimately found five juveniles who they arrested in connection with the car theft.

They will be charged in juvenile court.