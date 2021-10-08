4 officers injured, 7 protesters arrested after clash at Kzoo homeless camp

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven protesters were arrested and four officers were injured during a clash at a homeless camp on the eastside of Kalamazoo Friday.

It happened two days after police cleared people out of the homeless encampment at Ampersee near Hotop Avenue in the city’s Eastside area. Signs were posted warning that trespassing enforcement would begin at noon Friday.

Activists were at the camp when officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrived and told everybody to leave.

Soon after, the activists violently clashed with the officers, KDPS said.

Four officers were hurt and a total of 10 people were detained. Three were cited for trespassing and released, while the rest were taken to the county jail, officials say.

They face multiple charges, including trespassing, resisting and obstruction. One person also faces felony assault on an officer, authorities say.