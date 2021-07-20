4 of 6 suspects arrested in stolen cars chase in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A police chase of two stolen vehicles in Kalamazoo ended in the arrest of four of the six suspects involved Tuesday.

The chase started around 4 a.m. near Westnedge Avenue and Whites Road, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

A KDPS sergeant saw a stolen SUV followed by another unreported stolen car, authorities say.

KDPS tried to pull them over. When they wouldn’t stop KDPS chased after the two cars, it said.

The unreported stolen car eventually crashed at the southwest corner of Bronson Park. Four people ran from the car and officers chased after two of them and arrested them, KDPS said.

Officers continued to chase the stolen SUV and used stop sticks on the tires. The chase ended in the 2500 block of Saint Albans Way and two people ran away, KDPS said.

Officers chased after the two people and eventually arrested them, KDPS said.

Authorities say the SUV continued to slowly roll, hitting a parked car.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.