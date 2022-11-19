KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into a Kalamazoo business.

Around 2 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to South Burdick Street near West Alcott Street after receiving reports of a breaking and entering at a business.

Responding officers were led to a nearby home after a K-9 tracked them there. The officers attempted to make contact and saw “several” people attempting to hide and turn off the lights.

KDPS said the officers secured the home and applied for a search warrant.

For three hours, the officers told the people inside to exit the home but they did not, KDPS said. When the search warrant was approved, they entered the home.

Once inside, they arrested four people, including two minors. One person was found hiding in the attic, KDPS said.

Two suspects are being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail. They are awaiting arraignment on charges of breaking and entering.

KDPS said the two minors were handed over to their guardians. Charges will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Evidence of the breaking and entering was found inside the home: clothing worn by the individuals, tools used to force entry into the business and property stolen from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The breaking and entering case remains under investigation.