KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were arrested after two pop-up parties shook the city of Kalamazoo early Sunday morning.

In a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, calls about a noise complaint came in just after midnight. Officers were dispatched to Locust Street near West Walnut where they found the street shut down by traffic and hundreds of people milling around.

Officers used a public address system to tell the attendees to leave the area and clear the road. According to the release, people complied. One person was identified as the organizer of the party and cited for the nuisance.

Two hours later, officers were called out again, this time to Woodbury Avenue and Ada Street. Again, officers used a public address system to try and break up the party. A small group of people refused to leave despite several warnings.

Four people in all were arrested on charges related to nuisance parties. A vehicle was also impounded.

In the release, Lt. Keaton Nelson said KDPS will continue “it’s enforcement of these violations and addressing the unsafe conditions it presents in order to improve the qualify of life for city residents.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.