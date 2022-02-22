3 taken to hospital in 3-vehicle Kalamazoo crash

The scene of the 3-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo (Feb. 22, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, officers say.

At 12:42 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Westnedge and W. Kalamazoo Avenue. When they arrived, officers said they found three people in the vehicles suffering from minor injuries. They were all taken to a local hospital in stable conditions.

The traffic light was disabled during the crash, but the intersection remained open to traffic. Officers controlled the intersection while the light was repaired.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to KDPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.