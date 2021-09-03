3 rescued from Kzoo lake after boat capsizes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews rescued three people from a lake in Kalamazoo after their boat capsized Thursday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers responded to Lake Hill N’ Brook near Katydid Lane on Thursday after a report of a capsized boat and three people in the water.

KDPS noted that it was dark out at the time and there was no ambient light to help find the victims.

With the help of residents, crews were able to find the group approximately 75 feet from the shore, clinging to a downed tree. Officers used a throw rope and flotation device to pull the three to shore.

There were no reports of injuries.

KDPS reminds people to wear a properly fitted flotation device while on a boat.