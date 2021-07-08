3 juvenile suspects arrested after police chase in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say three juveniles were arrested after a police chase in Kalamazoo early Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a threat to shoot a house on Camerson Street north of Stockbridge Avenue in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

Officers soon found the suspect’s vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver drove away. Police said officers followed the vehicle because of the threat of extreme violence.

Police used stop sticks which deflated the suspect’s tires. The vehicle stopped on Carr Street near the intersection of Portage and Lake streets. Two of the four suspects ran away but one of them was found and taken into custody.

Three juvenile suspects were arrested on multiple weapon and other felony charges, including unlawfully driving away an automobile.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.