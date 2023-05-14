OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are in the hospital after a Saturday evening crash on US-131 in Oshtemo Township.

Around 8:10 p.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to southbound US-131 north of Stadium Drive for a crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said one person is in critical condition and the other two have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Southbound US-131 was shut down while crews investigated.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.