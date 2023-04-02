KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people escaped an early Sunday morning house fire in Kalamazoo.

Around 12:45 a.m., crews with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of Park Place and S. Park Street W for a fire.

Responding crews found smoke coming from the front door of the home and quickly got it under control.

KDPS said the fire started in the living room. The cause is unknown.

Three adults were able to escape the house uninjured. KDPS said they have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.