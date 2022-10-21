KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been arrested after a string of break-ins near Western Michigan University’s campus.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Knollwood Avenue near Weaver Boulevard after receiving a report that a resident had seen two people attempting to break into a home. The resident had been aware of recent break-ins in the area.

Responding officers report finding two suspects running after they saw the police. They were quickly found and arrested with the help of a K9.

While investigating officers determined the suspects were likely responsible for “numerous” home invasions that had taken place near Western Michigan University. They also found evidence of additional home invasions that hadn’t been reported to the police.

KPDS said several thousand dollars of additional stolen property was found.

During the investigation, officers arrested a third suspect, KDPS said.

KDPS is reminding residents to keep valuables out of sight and locked up safely.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The attempted break-in remains under investigation.