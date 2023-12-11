CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been arrested after they ran from deputies and tried to flag down drivers in Charleston Township.

On Monday morning, deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a vehicle that was involved in an incident in Portage. During the chase, the vehicle crashed and the suspects took off.

The sheriff’s office said that a police dog was called to the scene but was unable to track the suspects.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Mercury Drive and East Michigan Avenue after receiving reports about suspicious individuals trying to flag down drivers.

The deputy who first arrived at the scene tried to arrest one of the suspects. There was a struggle, and the suspect tried to disarm the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

All three suspects were eventually taken into custody with help from officers from Battle Creek City Police, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police, the sheriff’s office said. Their names have not been released.

It’s unclear what the initial incident in Portage was.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The incident remains under investigation.