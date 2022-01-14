2nd person pleads guilty in 2020 double murder

Police investigating an incident at the Oak Tree Apartments in Kalamazoo Township on Dec. 29, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted his part in the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in December 2020.

D-Angelo Davis, 25, of Kalamazoo pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree murder. Home invasion and weapons charges were dismissed after his plea. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

Floyd Brashers Jr., 36, and Katoya McPherson, 31, were shot and killed Dec. 28, 2020, in their home at the Oak Tree apartments in the area of Nazareth and Gull roads in Kalamazoo Township. Police have not released a motive for the killings, but previously said they were not believed to be random.

Davis is among three people charged in connection to the murders. The second, Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to being an accessory after the fact. The third suspect, Tikario McMillon, is scheduled to stand trial on murder, home invasion and weapons charges starting March 14.