A surveillance photo of the suspect in the July 31, 2022, fire at the Planned Parenthood of Michigan in Kalamazoo released by police.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo now faces a second federal charge.

Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, is charged with damaging property providing reproductive health services, according to a grand jury indictment filed in federal court Tuesday. He had already been charged with arson in federal court.

The fire happened on the afternoon of July 31 at the Planned Parenthood on West Michigan Avenue near S. Drake Road. Investigators say the arsonist used fuel to set fire to bushes alongside the building and threw a lit fireplace starter log onto the roof. No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt, though the outside of the building sustained some damage.

Police released a surveillance photo of a suspect on Aug. 1 and a tipster pointed investigators toward Brereton, court documents said. He was arrested Aug. 3.

Authorities say he previously called abortion “genocide” in a YouTube video.