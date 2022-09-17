KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old woman died after a crash with a tree and light pole in Kalamazoo Saturday, police say.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on N. Westnedge Avenue near Frank Street. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the scene to find a vehicle had crashed into a tree and light pole

The driver, a 25-year-old-woman, was unconscious and taken to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead. Police have not released her name.

No one else was in the vehicle and police say nobody else was injured in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, but they believe speed was a factor.

South Westnedge was closed from West Paterson to West North Street following the crash. Police advised drivers to find another route.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.