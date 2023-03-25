KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday evening, according to police.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to Arboretum Parkway near Central Park Circle after several gunshots were reported.

A 21-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound. Police said he is in stable condition.

A suspect has not been identified. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 269.337.8120, Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or submit a tip at P3Tips.