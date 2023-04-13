KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old was injured during a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Eastwood neighborhood Thursday night.

Multiple gunshots were reported around 6:45 p.m. on Heatherdown Lane near Gull Road, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers arrived to find a gunshot victim.

The 21-year-old who had been shot was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. KDPS said there is no known suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.