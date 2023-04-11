KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to Oak Street near Walnut Street. Responding officers found the victim of a gunshot wound.

Officers performed lifesaving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to KDPS.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.