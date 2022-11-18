ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash on U.S. 131 involving over 20 vehicles has closed the southbound freeway in Alamo Township.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said both directions of U.S. 131 near the Ravine Road overpass were closed due to a crash. Just after 3 p.m., the northbound lanes reopened.

Over 20 vehicles are involved and there are injuries, a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page said. The number of people hurt and the extent of the injuries are unknown.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. The sheriff’s office said this will “likely be an extended closure.”

It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted or what led up to the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.