KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women are in the hospital after they were shot while at a party early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Lulu Street near North Westnedge Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old Kalamazoo woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital. She was last listed in stable condition. KDPS said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Shortly after, a 19-year-old Kalamazoo woman arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound shortly after. She was last listed in stable condition. KDPS said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Both victims reported that they were at a party in the area and someone opened fire.

No suspect information was given to officers, KDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This shooting remains under investigation.