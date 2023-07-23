KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers are hurt after a Sunday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of W. Michigan Avenue near Park Avenue for a shooting.

KDPS said two teenage boys, ages 14 and 17, were found with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.