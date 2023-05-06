KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Douglas Avenue and West Patterson Avenue on a report of shots fired. The officers didn’t find anyone at the scene.



At 3:03 a.m. two victims with gunshot wounds showed up at a local hospital. Officers said the victims, a 16-year-old Kalamazoo resident and a 16-year-old Lansing resident, were injured from the shooting they responded to at 2 a.m. The teens were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

There are no suspects at the moment.

No details on what led up to the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting is still under investigation.