KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase early Friday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety found a stolen vehicle with people inside on West Stockbridge Avenue near South Burdick Street. KDPS said the vehicle had been reported stolen at gunpoint earlier in the morning. The victim was not hurt.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver didn’t stop and a pursuit began, KDPS said.

During the pursuit, the vehicle hit a street sign. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and it came to a stop. The people inside the vehicle attempted to run away.

The driver, a 17-year-old Kalamazoo teen, was taken into custody at the vehicle. The passenger, a 15-year-old Kalamazoo teen, was taken into custody after they attempted to hide behind a house.

KDPS said officers found evidence of a second carjacking on the teens that happened on Thursday on Clinton Avenue near Portage Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The carjackings remain under investigation.