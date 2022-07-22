RICHLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole lottery tickets from a gas station in Richland.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 3:30 a.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K gas station located on N. 32nd Street near the intersection of E. D Avenue.

The suspects, a man and a woman, drove away in a dark sedan, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.