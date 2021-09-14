2 sought in home invasion, armed robbery near WMU campus

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who broke into an apartment and robbed a man at gunpoint near Western Michigan University’s campus.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 6 a.m. for a report of a home invasion at an apartment on Drake Road between KL Avenue and W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township.

The two suspects broke into the apartment through an unlocked sliding door then robbed the victim at gunpoint. The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle, a green 2011 Ford Focus with Wisconsin license plates, according to a KCSO news release.

Both suspects are described as being around 6-foot with medium builds. Both were last seen wearing Nike hoodies, blue jeans and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.