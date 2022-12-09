PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Portage Thursday night.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a crash at the intersection of S. Sprinkle Road and E. Milham Avenue.

Investigators believe a pickup truck was heading southbound on Sprinkle Road when the driver tried to turn eastbound onto Milham Avenue. The pickup truck turned into the path of a northbound SUV.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, one with injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to PDPS.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call PDPS at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.