COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Comstock Township Saturday.

Around 11:40 a.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to S. Sprinkle Road near E. Cork Street after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle was heading southbound on S. Sprinkle Road. While going through a roundabout, it hit two other southbound vehicles. The other southbound vehicles then crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle head-on.

A 25-year-old from Kalamazoo and a 72-year-old from Richland were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Information on which vehicles they were in was not released.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.