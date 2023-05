AUGUSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people were injured Friday when two school buses crashed at Galesburg-Augusta Middle School, deputies say.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. A vehicle did not stop at a yield sign, which caused the two buses to suddenly brake and rear-end each other, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The five hurt people were checked on scene by firefighters and EMTs.