PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Portage firefighters were treated for minor injuries after battling a house fire Monday afternoon.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says the first call came in at 3:31 p.m. for a fire at a home on South Westnedge Avenue near Bacon Avenue. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, and a crew remained on scene for several hours to fully extinguish it.

No civilians were hurt but two firefighters were taken to a hospital to be treated for undisclosed minor injuries. They have since been released. The house is considered to be a total loss.

Crews from the Oshtemo, Texas and Comstock Township Fire Departments helped out on scene, while other departments back-filled Portage stations to handle other calls.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire, although at this time it is not considered suspicious.