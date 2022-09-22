PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized when a minivan collided with a motorcycle in Portage Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on East Centre Avenue and Portage Road. The Portage Department of Public Safety says a westbound minivan tried to make a left turn and pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the minivan wasn’t hurt.

Police said Thursday they were still investigating but noted neither of the people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.