2 men shot in Kalamazoo; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two men were shot in Kalamazoo early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shooting on Riverview Drive near the intersection of Hotop Avenue.

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo man and a 28-year-old Kalamazoo were taken to the hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.