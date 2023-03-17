KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men have entered pleas in the death of a teenager who was wrongfully restrained while at Lakeside Academy.

On Friday, 50-year-old Michael Mosley pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and 31-year-old Zachary Solis pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in for the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks.

They’re both scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.

Fredericks died on May 1, 2020, after going into cardiac arrest, two days after multiple staff members held him down for several minutes inside a cafeteria at Lakeside Academy.

An undated courtesy photo of Cornelius Fredericks.

Ten people were ultimately fired from Lakeside, and the state later moved to permanently close the facility.

Mosley, Solis and Heather McLogan, director of nursing at the time, were all charged with his death.

McLogan pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree child abuse. She was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

A lawsuit was filed against the owner of Lakeside Academy, accusing them of running “snake pits” that abuse and prey on kids. A settlement was approved in December.