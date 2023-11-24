KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD — As the holiday shopping season is underway, a husband and wife who co-own two downtown Kalamazoo businesses are choosing to give back to a nonprofit that helped add to their family many years ago.

Tom and Heather Holmer wanted to give back to the nonprofit, Animal Rescue Project, which gave them two of the biggest blessings in their lives, Henry and Moxie, two dachshunds who are the unofficial mascots of the couple’s candy store Rocket Fizz and toy shop Uncle Buddy’s.

“Our manipulative little jerks, as I like to call them,” Tom Holmer said. “We brought them home for a weekend, you know? We were just fostering them, we failed. And now, they’re our new best friends.”

They came from the Kalamazoo-based nonprofit Animal Rescue Project, with whom the couple partnered for years.

“I think it started out with just a little jar at the counter where people could leave their spare change,” Tom Holmer said.

But given the holiday season, they wanted to do more.

“We realized Small Business Saturday is a huge day for us. It’s a lot of sales,” Tom Holmer said. “Instead of trying to figure out what we can clearance out and all of that, we’re like, ‘Let’s donate to something that means a lot to us and gives back to the community,'”

As part of their “Small Business Waggerday”, the two stores will donate 10% of their entire sales Saturday to the Animal Rescue Project, to help provide what they need after providing them.

“I think they always need food and blankets,” the couple said. “Whatever they need … this comes with no strings attached. Here’s some money, take care of what you need to take care of.”

The Holmer’s said they also welcome cash donations.