PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The names of the two people killed in a Saturday evening crash in Pavilion Township have been released.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the two people identified as 88-year-old Harold Vlietstra of Climax and 91-year-old Mary Vlietstra of Climax.

They were killed in a crash around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of S Sprinkle Road and E S Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, an eastbound SUV failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV, Harold Vlietstra, and his passenger, Mary Vlietstra, died at the scene.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.