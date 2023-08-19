ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed and one person was seriously hurt in an early Saturday morning crash in Ross Township.

Around 12:50 a.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of M-89 and N 40th Street for a two-vehicle crash.

Two people in one vehicle died at the scene, responding deputies said.

The driver of the second vehicle was seriously hurt. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said that drugs and speed are believed to be a factor in the crash.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.