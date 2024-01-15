KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety vehicles were damaged in a crash on I-94.

KDPS said the crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near Sprinkle Road when a car hit two KDPS vehicles that were on the scene of another crash.

Authorities say two Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety vehicles were damaged in a crash on I-94 on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

Two officers were inside the fire engine when it was hit, injuring one of them. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to KDPS.

The driver and the other officer were not injured.

KDPS reminds drivers to slow down on icy roads and give emergency workers space, especially in winter weather.

The crash remains under investigation.