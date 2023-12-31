PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Two juveniles were arrested after an early Sunday morning armed robbery and assault in Parchment.

Just after midnight, officers with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department were sent to E G Avenue near Simmons Street after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

Responding officers learned that two juveniles, their ages have not been released, were robbed and assaulted at gunpoint.

Officers later found the two juvenile suspects, the stolen property and a semi-automatic rifle, the police department said. They were both arrested and are being held in the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.